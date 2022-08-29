Nathalie Emmanuel hopes 'House of the Dragon' is a "huge success".

The 33-year-old actress has been watching the fantasy drama series as a fan, after previously starring as Missandei in 'Game of Thrones'.

She shared: "I actually watched ['House of the Dragon'] last night because I was busy on Sunday. I’m just so happy to see that world back. I now get to watch it as a fan, so that’s really exciting and cool."

The new series is a prequel to 'Game of Thrones', and Nathalie has offered some advice to members of the cast.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m sure they already know, but this fanbase, whew … They are passionate and they are amazing. And who knows how this series will be received, but I hope it’s a huge success. And if it is, it’s an experience, and it will be an adjustment, for sure.

"If you’re not used to that level of attention or recognition, it’s definitely something. So I guess my advice would be to just enjoy it and look to each other. It was really important that we, as a group, went through all of that together and held each other down."

Last year, meanwhile, Nathalie claimed that Hollywood is finally providing more opportunities for women.

The actress believes that the landscape has improved for female performers over the last decade.

She said: "In the past five or ten years, you’ve been seeing a lot more opportunities for women - as in, they’re not just a male-gaze version of what they think a female action hero is.

"The characters are nuanced with complex personalities and not like they’ve just changed the pronouns to 'she' when it could have been played by a guy."