Amber Heard’s sister has slated MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in its 2022 Video Music Awards.

In the ‘Dead Man’ actor’s first TV appearance since the end of his six-week defamation trial against Heard, 36, Depp floated as a spaceman in a recurring sketch and made a joke apparently referencing the conclusion of the case.

Whitney Heard, 34, took to social media to voice her rage over his appearance, fuming on Instagram late on Sunday evening (28.08.22): “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters.”

She also shared another message on her Instagram Story in which she said: “I stand with Amber Heard”, alongside an image that renamed the event the ‘DVMAs’ – in apparent reference to domestic violence.

Depp’s pre-recorded skit involved him dressing up as MTV’s iconic Moonman logo, with the 59-year-old’s face apparently superimposed in the space suit.

He said in a voiceover: “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need.”

“And you know what? I needed the work.”

His joke was taken as a reference to his claims he struggled to get jobs in Hollywood amid the fallout from his divorce from Heard.

In another of a few appearances made by Depp at the New Jersey awards, broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, he said: “VMAs let’s get back to the f****** music, shall we?”

Depp, who has won five MTV Movie Awards, sued Head in February 2019 over her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which he said she labelled him a domestic abuser even though the article did not name him.

She countersued him in August 2020, with their defamation trial in Virginia ending with Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard.

The punitive damages were later lowered to $350,000 due to a limit imposed by Virginia state law.