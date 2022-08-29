Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper have sparked rumours they have reconciled by posing together for a cosy holiday photograph.

The former couple split up in 2019 but have now been seen smiling as they vacationed in the Bahamas’ Pig Island together, stripping to swimwear for a beach snap alongside pigs, with Bradley filling their water trough from a pipe.

Irina, 36, shared the image among others on Sunday (28.08.22), taken during a sunshine break with her and Bradley’s five-year-old daughter Lea.

Irina was seen placing her head on the shoulder of the ‘A Star is Born’ actor, 47, with another image showing the supermodel smiling alongside a huge pig and dangling heer feet in water as they stood among baby sharks.

The mum-of-one captioned the series of images with a single heart emoji, prompting fans to speculate online they were back together.

Irina and Bradley dated for five years before going their separate ways, and have since been seen together as friends, including holding hands in New York.

Irina was last year said to have been dating rapper Kanye West after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

But one source told People: “It was never a serious thing that took off,” with another insider saying: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though.”

Irina and Kanye were seen on a romantic trip to France, and celebrated the Fourth of July together with a visit to a San Francisco restaurant, but sources said Irina was keen to “cool off” and stay friends with the rapper only a month-and-a-half after they were linked as a couple.