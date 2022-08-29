Robert LuPone has died aged 76 after a three-year pancreatic cancer fight.

The passing of ‘The Sopranos’ and Broadway actor – brother of actress Patti LuPone – was confirmed by the Manhattan Class Company, known as the MCC Theatre, for which Robert was co-artistic director for almost 40 years.

It said he died Saturday (27.08.22), but only announced the news on Sunday.

MCC posted on Instagram: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding co-artistic director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer.”

In a lengthy statement, it also called Robert a “force, an advocate” and “deeply wise”, as hailed him for bring a view that “animated every decision we’ve ever made”.

It said: “For many of us, Bob created a sense of community that we had not yet found in New York, and we have treasured ever since.”

Broadway actor Donna Murphy said: “An incredible man and artistic force. May you rest in peace and power #BobLupone Thank you for all you’ve given us. My deepest condolences to all your family and loved ones.”

Brooklyn-born New Yorker Robert graduated from The Juilliard School in 1968 with a degree in dance, the same year he made his Broadway debut in Noel Coward’s ‘Sweet Potato’.

‘A Chorus Line’ was among his Broadway performances, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

He played Tony Soprano’s neighbour, doctor Bruce ‘Cooze’ Cusamano, on ‘The Sopranos’, including in an episode where Tony wound him up by giving him a mystery box that he hinted contained weapons or drugs.

Robert also played Samantha Jones’ neighbour Len Schnieider on ‘Sex and the City’ and started helping the MCC from the 1980s.

Robert also appeared on several soap operas, including ‘Guiding Light’ and ‘All My Children’, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination.

MCC’s plays and musicals include productions of Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Wit to Broadway’.

Robert was also director of the New School for Drama’s MFA Drama Program from 2005 to 2011, and along with his sister is survived by his wife, son and brother William.