The Duchess of Sussex has hinted her new Netflix documentary will reveal a part of her life she’s “never been able to share” – her “love story” with her husband.

She and her husband the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, have been working on their docuseries for Netflix as part of a reported multi-million pound deal, with speculation about its content including rumours it would be an “at home with the Sussexes” reality TV-style show.

The Duchess, 41, known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress and before she married Prince Harry, 37, have both dismissed such rumours and she has now said there is a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries.

When asked about the project, she told interviewer Allison P Davis in her cover interview for The Cut magazine: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.

“I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

When asked whether she and the Duke are filming a documentary about their “love story”, the Duchess replied about working with filmmaker Liz Garbus: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey.

“I don’t read any Press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on ‘Pearl’.”

The Duchess had been working on ‘Pearl’, an animated series about a 12-year-old girl who “steps into her own power” by traveling through time to meet important women across history.

Netflix cancelled the project earlier this year, with the Duchess insisting: “There’s not much you can do when a company and a division changes their slate.”

When Prince Harry briefly joined his wife for her chat with The Cut, he said it felt “normal and natural” for them to work together.

But he added members of the royal family are not able to do the same, saying: “Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together.

“It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.”