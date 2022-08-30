Taylor Swift was seen holding hands and running to a car with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn at an MTV VMAs after-party after he wasn’t seen accompanying her to the official ceremony.

The pair were seen leaving a do in the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel on Sunday (28.08.22), with onlookers saying Taylor, 32, looked “smitten” with actor Joe, 31, after their nearly six-year romance relatively out of the spotlight.

Joe was apparently not with his partner at the VMAs ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, where she announced a new album called ‘Midnights’, due for release on October 21.

She said online about what will be her first album of new material since 2020’s ‘Evermore’: “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back.

“We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Taylor and Joe have faced constant engagement and marriage rumours in the last year, and in September 2018, Joe told British Vogue about their decision to keep the relationship private.

He said: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work.”

He added months later in a chat with Esquire: “I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn’t have to.”

A year later, in an August 2019 interview with The Guardian, Taylor said the relationship “isn’t up for discussion”.

She added: “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion.”

She also called talking about her romance a “boundary” that leaves her life feeling “manageable”.

An insider has told Us Weekly: “Taylor's friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe. He’s her dream guy.”

Joe recently told WSJ magazine: “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”