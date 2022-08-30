Kelsea Ballerini has split from her husband, Morgan Evans.

The 'Heartfirst' hitmaker admitted it was a "deeply difficult" decision to file for divorce from the 37-year-old musician after almost five years of marriage, but she is "extremely grateful" for their time together and "hopeful" for the future.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

The 28-year-old singer went on to warn fans that both she and the 'Kiss Somebody' star are both "fragile" at the moment but want to fulfil their work commitments as best as possible.

She added: "With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

Morgan - who met Kelsea in March 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in his native Australia - has been left "very sad" by his estranged wife's decision to end their marriage.

He wrote: "I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

Last year, the 'Miss Me More' singer revealed she and Morgan went to couples therapy "all the time" because they found it beneficial for their relationship.

She said: "I think it's really important. Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don't get to spend as much time together… And just trying to find, like, the things that work for us."