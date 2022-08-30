Kim Kardashian's company SKIMS is being sued by a woman claiming their body tape damaged her skin.

The 41-year-old reality star - who founded the shapewear brand back in 2019 - is reportedly being taken to court by a woman called Noelle Smith, who alleges that she "incurred expenses for medical care" and slammed the company for failing to be "reasonable careful companies seek to design body tape that don't rip off the user's skin."

Legal documents obtained by The Blast read: "When manufacturers do not make their products safe as is technologically and economically feasible and someone is hurt, they are responsible for the harm," the lawsuit states. After releasing the body tape to the public, the consumers started lodging public complains about the body tape damaging skin."

However, just hours after the lawsuit was filed, 'The Kardashians' star explained through a representative that she believed the product in question to be a "fake" version of her SKIMS tape when it emerged that Noelle made the purchase on Amazon, where the genuine SKIMS tape is not sold.

A representative told TMZ: "We take feedback from our customers very seriously. Upon further review of this specific complaint, we have discovered that the customer purchased what appears to be fake tape from Amazon, who is not an authorized or official retailer of SKIMS products. Unfortunately counterfeit items have become commonplace for the brand and we strongly advise our customers to only purchase from SKIMS or any of our official retail partners which can be found on our website to ensure that they receive authentic products that meet our quality standards."