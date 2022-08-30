Demo Lovato regrets making her three documentaries.

The 'Confident' singer has chronicled her struggles with mental health issues and addiction in three films, 2012's 'Demi Lovato: Stay Strong', 2017's 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' and last year's 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil', but she won't be letting cameras into her personal life again any time soon because she is "really sick" of watching herself and wishes she had waited until she had "figured out" what works best for her.

She told Alternative Press: “Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.

“I wish I would have waited until I had my s*** figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."

However, the 30-year-old star won't stop sharing her life with her fans.

She added: “My story’s not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up.' "

Demi recently released a new album, 'Holy Fvck', and her rocky eighth record reflects who she really is.

She said: "I’m in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker recently reverted back to using female pronouns after a time using gender neutral terms such as they/their and she suggested her gender identity will continue to "fluctuate".

She said: "The most important thing for me is that I'm a very fluid person, with sexuality and with gender identity, so not being married to anything in those regards is really important to me.

“It's very important that I stay true to who I am in the present moment. That's going to change; it'll fluctuate.”

Demi feels frustrated with the way people try to "force" her to carry on as the person she used to be.

Discussing her new song 'Eat Me', she said: "So many people want me to be a certain type of person. It's like, ‘Do you miss her?’ That song was a clapback to all these people that still are in the comments on the internet — that I see occasionally — that try to force me into the mould that I used to be or what they want me to be now."