Kylie Jenner "cried non-stop for three weeks" after giving birth to her son.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul - who has four-year-old daughter Stormi and a six-month-old baby boy with partner Travis Scott - felt very emotional for some time after giving birth in February.

In a trailer for the new season of 'The Kardashians' - which returns to Hulu next month - Kylie told her sister, Kendall Jenner: "I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for like three weeks."

This isn't the first time Kylie has spoken about her difficulties after giving birth.

Six weeks after welcoming her son into the world, the brunette beauty admitted she had been finding things "very hard" and had a much different recovery than she did after Stormi's birth.

In a candid Instagram Story video, Kylie told her followers as she walked on a treadmill: “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard.

"This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder felt it was important to be candid about how she's feeling because she didn't want to discourage other mothers or make them feel "pressured" about their recovery.

She said: "I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

And Kylie has learned not to be so hard on herself and focus on the fact she has "made a whole human" and needs to take her time to recover.

She continued: "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realised that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy'. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”