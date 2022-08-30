Sydney Sweeney is to star in 'The Registration'.

The 24-year-old actress will both star in and produce the Sony Pictures adaptation of the novel by Madison Lawson.

'The Night House' writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are adapting the script with Sweeney producing for her Fifty-Fifty Films banner with Brad Fuller also producing for his Fuller Media Brand.

Lawson's novel will be published on September 27 but Sony are keeping the plot of their adaptation under wraps.

A synopsis for the book reads: "Imagine it's legal to commit one murder in your lifetime, if you Register the victim and accomplish the kill within fourteen days.

"When Lynell Mize stands in line to Register the man who abused her as a child, she's shocked to hear a stranger Register her to be killed. Why would anyone who doesn't know her squander his one legal murder on her? Desperate to survive the next two weeks, she must find out who wants to kill her and why."

Lynell discovers that a number of strangers have used their Registration on her and she reunites with her estranged husband who wants to dig up a past that she hopes to keep buried.

Sydney has become one of the most sought-after young stars following her roles in 'The White Lotus' and 'Euphoria'. She has since landed a part in the Marvel flick 'Madame Web' opposite Dakota Johnson and has recently wrapped production on the film 'National Anthem'.

The star revealed that she had been reading plenty of comic books after being cast in 'Madame Web'.

Asked if she has been studying the source material, Sydney said: "I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books. There's a lot to learn."