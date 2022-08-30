Avril Lavigne has launched a fashion collection based on her debut album 'Let Go.'

The 37-year-old star - who shot to fame as a pop punk musician back in the early 2000s with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' - was known for her incorporating gothic glam and skater clothes into her fashion and has now released a clothing collection with "raw energy" brand KILLSTAR to celebrate the 2002 album she is still "incredibly proud of."

She told Cosmopolitan: "My music and fashion has changed a bit since I released 'Let Go'. Looking back on that album, I’m still incredibly proud and thankful for all the amazing things it's done for my life and career. In terms of how I’ve evolved, I still write what I feel in that moment. Sonically, it can vary, but the process hasn’t changed that much. The only difference is I was writing from the perspective of a teenager, and now I’m writing from the perspective of a woman."

The KILLSTAR collection features a range of clothes emblazoned with skeleton design prints - available on dresses, tops and two-pieces - as well as matching underwear sets and a suitcase in the shape of a skull.

The 'I'm With You' singer previously explained that she has "always" been glam rock with a "twist of goth" and believes that her natural style is emulated within the new collection.

She said: "I’ve always been glam, rock ‘n’ roll with a twist of goth — all depending on my mood. “I love going from Dickies and Dr. Martens to Versace and Vivienne Westwood. I think it shows itself in the KILLSTAR collection because it is edgy and elegant all at the same time."

Browse the collection at https://www.killstar.com/collections/avril-lavigne-by-killstar.