'Valorant' is getting an improved Fracture map.

Riot Games’ level and game designer Joe 'Pearl Hogbash' Lansford has revealed that some "general quality of life changes" can be expected from the fresh map for attack and defense, plus potentially some tweaks to the Dish area.

Lansford tweeted: “So, Fracture’s been out for a year now. We’re working on a couple of changes right now.

“I’m not going to spoil too much but the high-level theme is some general quality of life changes across the map, and hopefully make A Site a little more defensible, maybe some changes around Dish to make that area a little more usable for both teams – attack and defense.

“Look out for that soon.”

However, he later insisted it's not a "reworking" of the map and that the "core gameplay" isn't being touched.

Lansford added: "Just to clarify a bit, we're not really "reworking" the map. The core gameplay will still be the same. Like I said in the video, we're making quality of life changes and some updates around A and dish.

"Excited to get these out to everyone soon!"