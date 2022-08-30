Hangar 13 is developing a new 'Mafia' game.

The franchise's general manager Roman Hladík confirmed the existence of a fourth game in the series.

Speaking in an interview to mark the 20th anniversary of the first game, he teased: “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new 'Mafia' project!

"While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.”

The popular series first launched with the original game in 2002 and later added sequels in 2010 and 2016.

The remaster of the original game 'Mafia: Definitive Edition' was released in 2020.

The 'Mafia' remake was completely "rebuilt from the ground up".

Hangar 13 president Haden Blackman previously shared how the team had to reshoot the entire thing, with a brand new engine, open-world city and new dialogue, though the story remains the same "for the most part".

He said: "Everything was rebuilt.

"Every asset, every cinematic was reshot, all the gameplay was completely redone."

He continued: "We've kept all the same big beats from the original game, the story is the same for the most part, all the big plot points are there, all the missions are represented, but everything was completely rebuilt from the ground up."