Stella McCartney has "challenged" herself to be "responsible" with her new skincare line.

The 50-year-old fashion designer - who is the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda - has teamed up with luxury brand LVMH to create skincare range STELLA and has "transferred the key principles" of veganism and cruelty-free production from her fashion house over to her new venture.

She said: "At every stage I have challenged myself to make the most responsible decisions, that ranges from the mode of transportation (maximising sea-freight over air-freight), to banning single use products through the innovative refill system we implemented. I’ve also transferred key principles from my fashion house to my skincare line. It was important to me that the brand and the products needed to have my vegan and cruelty free principles at its heart. I’m proud to say that we have been accredited by the Cruelty-Free International Leaping Bunny Programme and the Vegan Society. That's not to say it's been easy, nor that the products are perfect."

Stella has launched three skincare products as part of the brand in the form of a reset cleanser, a restorative cream, and a serum and admitted that she had been on an "explorative journey" in creating them but insisted she would "not use anything else" now.

She told GlamourUK: "It was quite the explorative journey to create these products – it was three years in the making and we banned almost 2000 ingredients where we considered the production or extraction process to be polluting. I also didn’t want to compromise on results. Our clinical results are really impressive, and I wouldn’t use anything else on my skin now!"

Shop the collection at https://www.lvmh.com/houses/perfumes-cosmetics/stella-by-stella-mccartney/.