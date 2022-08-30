Charlize Theron associates fragrances with "nostalgia."

The 47-year-old actress - who has adoptive daughters Jackson, ten, and August, seven - explained that while wearing perfume is the "smallest act" of indulgence, it can have a "huge effect" on others and can create "treasured moments" with her children.

She said: "The thing I like most about fragrance is that it’s the smallest act that you can do for yourself, but it has a huge effect. I feel like fragrance is definitely a mood enhancer – it’s just so easy and I definitely take full advantage of it. For me it’s also associated with such nostalgia, like when my children say things like, 'that smells like you, mum'. Smell is so connected to those very, very treasured moments, so I have a deep love for it. "

The 'Monster' star went on to claim that smell in general is something people don't "value" smell as much as they should and while she does not have a perfume "ritual", she always has a bottle ready in her home.

She told British Vogue: "I think it’s maybe one of those things we don’t value as much as we should. I don’t have a ritual with scent, but I do always have fragrance out in my room or bathroom. I walk past a bottle and think, ''oh, let me just spray a bit of this.'

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning star added that as she gets older she does not worry about wearing a "tonne of powder" on her face and being able to"look natural" on film has changed her approach to her red carpet look.

She said: "I think the older I’ve become the more I’m about not matte-ing your face down and wearing a tonne of powder. I think having actors look natural is something that’s so celebrated in film that I’ve kind of brought that into my [approach to the] red carpet and even editorials that I shoot – not wanting to look like [I have] a matte face. I think a lot of us are so hypersensitive about not wanting to look like sweaty pigs! [But] I don’t think it’s very flattering on women, especially as we get older. So you don’t have to use a powder."