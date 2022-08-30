Facebook and Instagram users will be able to share their NFTs from this week.

Meta - the parent company for both social media platforms - has revealed the feature for a limited number of users in the US, which will allow people to display their nonfungible tokens by connecting their digital wallets to show purchased or created collectibles.

In a blog post this week, the social media giant said: "As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram.

"This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both."

Stephane Kasriel - Meta's vice president of financial technologies - welcomed the launch of the feature.

He tweeted: "Great to see this update go live.

"As we build towards interoperability in the metaverse, we’re thinking a lot about how to make digital collectibles more flexible to use across different products - starting with our own!"