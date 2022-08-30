Iggy Azalea's life is "pretty immaculate".

The 32-year-old rap star - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - is currently on tour and although her life isn't "perfect", Iggy is still feeling "great".

Iggy - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on Twitter: "Life is great rn.

"Is it perfect? No.

"Do I wanna smack a few ppl in their face? Always.

"Butttttt overall. it’s pretty immaculate. (sic)"

Iggy is currently on tour with Pitbull and she's loving the experience of being back on the road.

The blonde beauty shared on the micro-blogging platform: "Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It’s just a good environment I feel happy to be part of! (sic)"

Iggy recently explained that touring allows her to escape negativity.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker revealed that touring reminds her that critical comments on social media are actually irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

Iggy wrote on Twitter: "Tour is my favorite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say on here to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really. [laughter emoji] (sic)"

In 2021, meanwhile, Iggy announced she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"