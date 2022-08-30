Matthew Lewis labelled Air Canada "the worst airline in North America" after becoming involved in a dispute.

The 33-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the 'Harry Potter' film series - has lashed out at the airline on social media after being kicked off a flight in Orlando, Florida.

Matthew wrote on Twitter: "Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something. (sic)"

A Twitter follower subsequently asked: "What happened? I was planning on flying with them to visit a friend in Calgary next year but if you say it’s the worst [eyes emoji] (sic)"

Matthew claims he was kicked out of first-class seating, and that the airline failed to provide a full explanation.

He replied: "Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando (sic)"

Another Twitter user subsequently explained that it's "common practice" for airlines to oversell their flights.

The tweet read: "It’s common practice for ALL airlines to oversell by at least 5 percent in case of cancellations, changes or no shows. Of course, the delivery of advising passengers is everything. Typically they’ll ask who’d like to take a later flight and get a travel credit or reduced fare. (sic)"

Matthew acknowledged that it's a relatively normal scenario. However, he also blasted Air Canada's customer service.

The actor wrote: "Ya I know. I’ve been bumped before. I think it’s a ludicrous policy that we’ve inexplicably normalised but it is what it is. That said, that’s not my issue.. I wasn’t told til boarding, no apology, no ask if like to rebook, and if want a refund I have to call them. (sic)"