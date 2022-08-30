Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk "get along well for the sake of their daughter".

The 47-year-old actor and Irina, 36, were recently photographed together in the Bahamas, but the celebrity duo - who have a five-year-old daughter called Lea - haven't rekindled their romance.

A source told E! News: "They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter. They do things as a family and it's going well."

Bradley and the 'Hercules' actress started dating in 2015, but the high-profile duo called time on their romance in 2019.

Despite this, another source previously claimed that they "communicate a lot" and they've remained "good friends" since their split.

The insider explained: "They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can."

Last year, Irina was romantically linked to rap star Kanye West after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The brunette beauty and Kanye, 45, were seen together on a romantic trip to France, but their spark ultimately fizzled out.

A source said at the time: "It was never a serious thing that took off."

Another source revealed that Kanye was wowed by the model. However, the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kim - was also said to have been focused on his children and his music career at the time.

The insider explained: "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing, though."

Despite this, Irina - who also previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo - and Kanye are said to have remained good friends.