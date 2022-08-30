Sharna Burgess couldn't look at her newborn son without "weeping" for the first week.

The 37-year-old ballroom dancer gave birth to her first child - a baby boy called Zane - with Brian Austin Green in June, and Sharna has confessed to being overcome with emotion.

She shared: "In that first week I was emotional every day - in a good way. Emotional, happy tears, but I couldn’t look at Zane and tell him I love him without weeping. And I was like,''Oh my gosh, am I OK?'"

Sharna also confessed to feeling slightly insecure as a first-time mom.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro told Us Weekly: "You’re like, ‘What if I don’t know what to do? What if I don’t have an instinct? What if I drop him?’ You have all these insane, irrational fears."

Brian recently revealed that Sharna felt "worried" before the arrival of her baby boy.

The actor - who also has Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, six, with Megan Fox - shared: "She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried. She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.' And she just snapped right into it."

The celebrity couple both relished the first few days together with their baby boy.

He said: "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing. It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

Similarly, Sharna feels like she's found "heaven" with Brian.

The dancer previously took to her Instagram Story to gush about their romance.

She said: "Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do.

"Heaven is a place on earth, and I found it. (sic)"