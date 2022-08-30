'I've never felt so good': Kerry Katona starts therapy with transformational coach

Published
2022/08/30 16:00 (BST)

Kerry Katona has started therapy after her anxiety was "triggered".

The former Atomic Kitten star - who has ADHD and has openly shared her battles with her mental health over the years, including feeling suicidal after going bankrupt - has revealed she's been working with a transformational coach, and he's so good, she joked she wants him to move in with her.

Writing in her new! magazine column, Kerry - who is engaged to fitness coach - Ryan Mahoney - said: "I feel like I've lost myself a little bit recently.

"My anxiety has been triggered, so I wanted to reach out to someone."

Kerry, 41, had stopped following her self-care routine, but her coach is helping her get back on track.

She said: "When I was living down south, I was journalling, doing meditation and yoga.

"But since I've moved up north, I've stopped and I don't know why.

"My friend Joanna Scott-Aspray runs The Cheshire Club and has introduced me to this guy called Marcus Matthews.

"I had a chat with him this week for two hours and I've never felt so good after speaking to someone."

So far, she's had a two-hour session, during which, he suggested using "different words" in conversation.

Overall, Kerry wants to see herself settle back into a routine and "make better" life choices.

The mother-of-five - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - went on: "I've started therapy - I believe that everyone should experience therapy at some point.

"Marcus has given me some advice, which includes trying to use different words when I speak to people.

"He was absolutely brilliant.

"I want this guy to move in with me!

"Marcus is going to help me get myself back into a routine and make better choices in life."

© BANG Media International

kerrykatona ryanmahoney

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended