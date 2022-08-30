Venus Williams is “ready” to return to the US Open.

The Wimbledon champion is all set to come back to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York to take on Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round.

The 42-year-old tennis star told PEOPLE magazine: “Honestly, it’s just the countdown to get ready. Every day is adjustments but most of all, just believing you’re ready to be there. So I am, I’m ready.”

Venus is also gearing up to take to the doubles’ tournament as part of the American Grand Slam with her little sister Serena, who is retiring following this competition.

The 40-year-old tennis champion - who currently has 23 Grand Slam victories under her belt - is through to the next round after defeating Danka Kovinic on Monday (29.08.22).

After securing victory, Serena reflected on her decision to leave tennis behind, explaining it was “extremely difficult”.

She said: "It's extremely difficult still because I absolutely love being out there.

"The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That's a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing the more you do it, the more you can shine.

"But it's time for me, you know, to evolve to the next thing. I think it's important because there's so many other things that I want to do."

Serena - who has four-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian - also commented on the “overwhelming” reaction from the crowd which included many faces like director Spike Lee and US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

She said: "When I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling.

"It's a feeling I'll never forget. It meant a lot to me."