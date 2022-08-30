Stephen Colletti is “embarrassed” about how he treated Kristin Cavallari when they went to Cabo on ‘Laguna Beach’.

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ addressed his behaviour to his then-girlfriend on the 00s MTV reality television show - which followed a group of teenagers living in the California town - when they went on a trip to the popular Mexico spring break spot on their podcast ‘Back to the Beach’.

While speaking about his behaviour back in 2004 which included calling Kristen a “s***” and pushing her, the 36-year-old actor told the 35-year-old reality star on Tuesday (30.08.22): "You're seeing a very immature little boy having his emotions boil over and not processing them in the right way, mixed in with a ton of tequila. And it is a very unhealthy combination, and frankly, you know, I was embarrassed.”

Stephen remembered that he was “blacked out drunk” on tequila and did not recall how it went down until he saw it on television, saying it was his “worst”.

He said: "That is me literally at my worst right there. My mom raised me in a good way to treat women, and I believe in that, to be well-mannered, treat you with respect and to obviously never in a million years lay a finger on somebody or anything like that."

Stephen labelled the scene "the most shocking and brutal moment for myself and my experience in this show," admitting "I was out of control and definitely owe you an apology. So, I am sorry for that."

He revealed the moment was not planned by the producers but something that he took responsibility for on his own.

Kristin stood by her reaction to Stephen and how she tried to “remove” herself from the heated moment.

She said: "I'm actually proud of how I reacted to you. I stand by it all of these years later because you were in my face yelling at me, calling me a slut, and I was just trying to walk away, and I wasn't trying to react to you. I was really just trying to remove myself from the situation and just do my thing."

On a recent bonus episode of the show - which sees the exes look back at the Adam DiVello-created show that launched their and many other careers such as Lauren ‘LC’ Conrad - they cleared up any rumours they had got back together as he is with Alex Weaver, who he labelled “wonderful”.

Stephen told listeners: "We are friends, podcasting partners, and I have been in a relationship for a while. I am happily in a relationship... Of course, I signed up to do a podcast with my ex-girlfriend from high school, and not too long after that, I met my girlfriend. We've been dating for a while. Her name is Alex. She's wonderful, and I'm very happy. So I'm gonna leave it at that."

Kristen - who has sons Camden, 10, Jaxon, eight and daughter Saylor, six, with her ex Jay Cutler - added: "I know you guys are probably very upset, but we're friends. And I'm very happy for him that he's in a relationship, and I think when I am in a relationship, I'm sure Stephen will be happy for me. So nothing but love for another, but no, nothing romantic is going on."