Hillary Clinton doesn’t “hate” President Donald Trump.

The ‘Gutsy’ star - who made the Apple TV Plus series with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, 42 - “absolutely” abhors the politics of the former leader of the free world and what he encourages, such as the violence which he was impeached for spurring at the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory certification in January last year, but doesn't hate him personally after he beat her in 2016.

After being asked if she loathes the 76 year-old ex commander in chief, The 74-year-old politician told PEOPLE magazine: "I don't hate him. I absolutely oppose his demagoguery, his dangerous rhetoric, his narcissism as it's acted out in our political system. I find what he, himself, has done, and what he's encouraged, to be a clear and present danger to our country, and I love our country."

Hillary doesn’t think her opposition to Trump “personal” but called out his “dangerous” actions, such calling the white supremacists at the Charlottesville rally in 2017 - where Heather Heyer died after being run over by a member of the alt-right - “fine people”.

She said: "It's not personal. I mean, he has said and done so many things that I think are dangerous, and I will do everything I can to speak out against that, and to encourage people to stand against it."

Chelsea urged the importance of not giving into “hatred” and being kinder.

She said: "Donald Trump has not only weaponized hate, he has really kind of mainlined and mainstreamed hate into our political, cultural, social, even normative discourse. And so I do think it's really important — for those of us who find his demagoguery, his narcissism, his apparatus of hate so anathema to kind of what we believe is right and good and just and actually fundamentally American when we are our best selves — to not succumb to hate within us, because I think that weakens our position, weakens our ability to effectively stand against his actions.

"I think it's important to not give in to the personal hatred — even though I find his machinations of hate so deeply troubling — to focus on what is troubling and try to counteract that and then try to preempt it without succumbing to the temptation of hatred.”