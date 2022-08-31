Alexis Bledel has finalised her divorce from Vincent Kartheiser.

The former ‘Gilmore Girls’ star has officially ended her marriage to the former ‘Mad Men’ star, according to documents.

The papers - which were seen by US Weekly - ruled the 40-year-old actress and the 43-year-old actor’s relationship officially dissolved on Monday (29.08.22) by a judge.

The news that their marriage was over after eight years and one son - born in 2015 - together was broken earlier this month after papers were filed in a California court.

In 2012, Vincent said: “The most important thing, for us, is to make sure that we see each other in the flesh at least once every 10 days, before saying “lucky” to be with Alexis, saying “All the other stuff is good, like FaceTime and the texting … I love seeing her. You gotta make the flight!”

After their 2014 marriage, the ‘In Time’ star reflected on keeping their privacy.

Vincent said: “It’s something I realized about the most important things in my life. If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it. It weakens it. And it’s magical, love, and all of that is … profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn’t feel right.”