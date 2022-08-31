Sharon Stone was dumped by a younger man after refusing to get Botox.

The 64-year-old actress - who didn't name the mystery man - revealed their recent relationship ended after a conversation about cosmetic procedures.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia magazine, she explained that the then-boyfriend asked fi she used Botox, and she joked: "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

She added: "I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore.

“If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

The 'Basic Instinct' star recalled her relationship with beauty enhancement, and noted how cosmetic surgery went from feeling like a "cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need".

She explained: “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again."

She also revealed that at this stage of her life, she is "really happy" and "joyful".

She added: "I feel like this is the most exciting and creative period of my life. I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful.”

Meanwhile, Sharon previously suggested her reputation for being "difficult" has damaged her career.

She said: "I'm just excited to see where I belong in the world, to see where my journey is going.

"I think that when I was saying all these things - that now Kamala Harris, our fabulous vice president, and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are now avidly discussing - about women's rights, [it] made my film career quite difficult.

"People found me to be 'difficult' because I was asking for those things and expecting to get those things that I felt were correct and appropriate for myself and other women."