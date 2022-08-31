Lisa Marie Presley and her daughters were "destroyed" by her son Benjamin Keough's death.

The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley has reflected on her devastation after her son took his own life aged 27 in July 2020, and she admitted she "keeps going" for the sake of her 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper, whom she has with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In an essay for PEOPLE magazine to mark National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday (30.08.22), she wrote: "It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls.

"I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him.

"My and my three daughters' lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day."

Lisa Marie - who has Benjamin and her daughter Riley Keough with her first husband Danny Keough - claimed not everyone's friends will be there for them during such difficult times, and she has instead turned to "support groups" to speak to people who have been through the same heartbreak.

She explained: "I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else.

"This is where finding others who have experienced a similar loss can be the only way to go. Support groups that have your specific kind of loss in common. I go to them, and I hold them for other bereaved parents at my home.

"Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone. Your old 'friends' and even your family can and will run for the hills."