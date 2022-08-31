Luke Bell has died at the age of 32.

The country singer was reported missing on 20 August and on Monday (29.08.22), his body was found in Tucson, Arizona, his close friend and fellow musician Matt Kinman has confirmed to Saving Country Music.

The Tucson Police Department are currently investigating Luke's death, but the cause remains "unknown", authorities told the New York Post newspaper.

Matt told music blog The Boot that his friend had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and thinks a recent change in medication may have "played a role" in his disappearance.

Luke was raised in Wyoming before relocating to Texas to start his music career, going on to enjoy stints in New Orleans and Wyoming before ending up in Nashville.

He was signed by Thirty Tigers in 2016 and released his eponymous debut album later that year.

He secured support slots with country legends including Willie Nelson and Dwight Yokam and collaborated with artists such as Alabama Shakes, Margo Price and Langhorne Slim.

Joshua Hedley was one of the country music stars to pay tribute to the late singer.

He tweeted: “Man…Luke Bell…what the f***.

“RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. Truly a sad night for country music.”

Mike and the Moonpies have been left "heartbroken" by the news.

The band wrote on Facebook: “Word just came down on the passing of Luke Bell and we’re heartbroken over the news.

“I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back.

“The man (and his music) left an impression. He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend.”