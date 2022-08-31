Nicolas Cage will star in 'Dream Scenario'.

The 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' actor has signed up to appear in the upcoming comedy, which will be directed by 'Sick of Myself' filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, Deadline reports.

The director will also write the script, while Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen will produce under their Square Peg banner alongside A24 - who are also financing the movie - Jacon Jaffke and Tyler Camellone.

Apart from being described as a comedy, plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, after playing a version of himself in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' and Dracula in the upcoming 'Renfield', Nicolas recently admitted he is "excited" to have been offered more comedy roles recently.

However, the 58-year-old actor is also keen to spread his wings further and would jump at the opportunity to star in a musical.

He said: "Right now, I’m excited that the comedy is back on the menu. It hasn’t been there for, gosh, 15 years. That’s nice that I may have the opportunity to do more comedy.

“But I’ve never done a musical. That would be something that I would be curious about."

However, the 'Con Air' star mainly just wants to keep making indie dramas.

He added: "I just want to continue on the roots of the indie drama. That’s my true passion, movies like 'Pig' or 'Leaving Las Vegas' or 'Joe'. 'Bringing Out the Dead' — I saw that recently. I have to say that might be the best movie I ever made."

But the 'Moonstruck' star's dream role is Jules Verne's Captain Nemo.

He said: "I would like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo because of the character’s love of the ocean I share that with him."