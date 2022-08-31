Production of Natalie Portman's new TV series was paused following "gun threats" on set.

The 41-year-old actress is currently filming a starring role in the upcoming series 'Lady in the Lake' for Apple+ in Baltimore but cast and crew were forced to shut down for one day after drug dealers allegedly crashed the set on Friday (28.08.22) and threatened the crew with guns.

Sharon Liggins, the Senior Vice president of production company Endeavor Content told PEOPLE: "Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location."

The statement went on to claim that the production company is currently working with police and that the safety of their cast and crew is of the "highest priority."

The statement added: "We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured."

Following the alleged incident, it was confirmed that production resumed on the drama miniseries based on Laura Lippan's novel of the same name and tells the story of a investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder in the 1960s - and that production had shut down for just one day, but no further information was available at this time.

David M. O’Ferrall, business agent for IATSE Local 487,said: "Shooting has resumed on the show, it only stopped for the one day. Unfortunately, I’m not able to go into any more detail than that."