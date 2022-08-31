Armie Hammer's friends are worried an upcoming documentary about his family will "crush" the actor.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor - who is believed to have entered rehab last year for substance abuse and sex issues - will find his personal life under scrutiny again when the three-part 'House of Hammer'series starts on 2 September and his pals are said to be concerned it will have an affect on his recovery.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's sober and has been committed to that. His friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him."

Armie - who has children Harper, seven, and Ford, five, with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers - is "trying to prepare himself" for the series.

The source added: "Armie is trying to prepare himself as much as he can for the House of Hammer documentary. He has an idea about what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career."

A trailer for the programme aired earlier this month, and included testimony from two women who were subjected to his sexual fetishes.

A text - apparently from Armie to one of his alleged victims - sent to one of two women read: "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you."

Courtney Vucekovich, one of a pair of women who claim the 35-year-old disgraced actor assaulted her, detailed the abuse she allegedly endured, saying that things started fantastically “but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

She detailed how the mention of cannibalism meant she spent ages “freaking out” and it was the only thing Armie ever “wanted to ever talk about”.

Courtney also claims she got a message from him that said: “I’m going to bite the f*** out of you” and photos of rope texted to her by him.

Of the rope, she said: "The ropes were around your neck, your wrist, your ankles, and you're completely immobilized. I was closing my eyes until it ended.”

Julia Morrison, the second accuser featured in the documentary, got a text she says she got from Armie that reads: "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f*** strangers for me."

The Discovery Plus series also features Armie's aunt, Casey Hammer, who discussed the "dark misdeeds" of her relatives.

She said: "On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify 'Succession' a million times and it was my family.

"If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse.

"I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father's dark side first-hand. And I've seen my brother's dark side, it was like a monster unleashed. Now it's Armie Hammer.

"I've let the Hammers control me my whole life. It's time to stop. I refuse to be silenced. My name is Casey Hammer, and I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."