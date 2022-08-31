Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez are to star in 'Ursa Major'.

The 'Birds of Prey' actress and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star have joined the cast of the sci-fi thriller from sibling directors Jonathan and Josh Baker.

Winstead and Gomez will star as Charlie and Natalie, a mother and daughter fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet as they hide from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of a deadly storm approaching.

As the crisis unfolds, teenager Natalie begins to question her mother's decisions, her explanation of who they are, how they got here and what they need to do to survive.

The Baker brothers are directing 'Ursa Major' from an original script by Patrick Somerville – the creator of the HBO Max series 'Station Eleven'. He co-wrote the film with Colleen O'Brien and Katie French and is producing with David Eisenberg.

Mary starred as Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film 'Birds of Prey' and hopes to return to the role, even though she "doesn't know" what's in store for the character.

The 37-year-old actress: "I'm down for anything, really.

"I think Huntress is such a fun character, I don't know if there's any plans in the future to continue that version of Huntress, because there's a few different versions out there, in the comic books there's different versions, so I don't know if that's what's in store.

"But I'm happy I got the chance to do at least one iteration of her and if that iteration continues then I'd love to be a part of it, but we'll see what happens."