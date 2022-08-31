Google Play has barred Donald Trump's Truth Social platform.

Google has ruled that the former US President's social media service violates its policies on issues like physical threats and incitement to violence.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC: "On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies.

"Having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play."

The tech giant added that it has offered advice on how Truth Social can fix the problems.

Last week the platform's CEO Devin Nunes - who has previously called Google a "monopoly" - insisted a decision on making the app available is "up to the Google Play Store".

However, Google argues that it's up to the service itself to simply comply with the rules.

Although the app launched on Apple's App Store in February, people using Android phones can't download it through Google Play.