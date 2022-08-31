Jack Joseph is glad to see UK influencers earning an average £117.48 an hour.

The comedian and viral content star has commented as Adobe has unveiled the latest data and insights on the Creator Economy from its 'Future of Creativity' study, which details a high growth in the amount of creators joining the economy since 2020.

More than eight million new creators have joined the economy in the past two years, and now 25% of the UK population describes themselves as a content creator.

Although 65% of these are employed full time in other work, UK influencers are leading the way outside the US with an average earning of £117.48 per hour.

Jack said: "It's great to see influencers being taken seriously and more creators wanting to make it a full-time career.

"Social media is an industry that is constantly evolving, which is why I’ve learnt it’s important to be prepared to adapt and edit your content to fit different platforms, what’s trending and what your audience is loving.

"But staying true to yourself is the key to success and most important of all, is to enjoy the process!”

He urged people looking for social success to remain authentic, find their community by networking and collaborating with "like-minded people within that niche", and understanding "how each social platform works".

Jack also encouraged people to know their worth when it comes to turning their hobby into a career, while editing - and patience- are key.

Simon Morris, Vice President of Marketing, EMEA and APAC at Adobe, added: “The growth in the number of creators in the UK and globally is exponential, demonstrating the creative empowerment people now feel to follow their ambitions and express themselves online.

"There’s little doubt that the events of the past two years have influenced this pace of growth, signalling that the democratisation of creativity is changing the where, when, how and why we create and draw inspiration. "Creators have the power to shape our economy and culture, forging lucrative and successful careers.”