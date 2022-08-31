Ed Sheeran and Terry Crews are to take part in a fundraising event for the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

The SB.TV founder's friends are set to gather at HERE at the Outernet in London for a charity gala to raise money for the organisation, which was established in honour of the entrepreneur following his death in February.

'America's Got Talent' star Terry will be the evening's host, while Ed will perform, as will Jessie Ware and Max Cyrus, and Roman Kemp will entertain guests at the afterparty with a DJ set.

Attendees will kick off the evening with a champagne reception before enjoying a three course meal with drinks. As well as entertainment from the musicians, there will also be a star-studded auction with lots including a private tour of Abbey Road Studios, press pass access to London Fashion Week 2023, and a meal for two with Idris Elba.

Money raised at the event will support causes that mattered most to Jamal, with the main focus to provide young people with opportunities to succeed in the media industry.

Continuing the work Jamal had started before his death, the Trust have partnered with youth homelessness charity Centrepoint to develop a scholarship programme and back-to-work scheme for young people at risk of homelessness, which will develop careers and opportunities in the media while also securing somewhere to live for the participants.

Tracey Parry-Knight, CEO of The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust said: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through. To help people through life, to love and to laugh. I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about. This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.jesbt.com/.