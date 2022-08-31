Royal Caribbean is teaming up with SpaceX to use its Starlink system for faster internet.

The cruise giant - which offers pay-for internet access with a typically poor connection - has announced a partnership with Elon Musk's company, with work starting right away with a planned launch in March 2023.

In a press release, the company said: "The innovative broadband internet service will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new vessels for each of the brands."

Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group, commented: "Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink's high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose.

"This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike.

"It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls.

"Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit and our shareholders."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Hofeller - SpaceX's vice president of Starlink sales - added: "Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers' getaways even more luxurious.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience."