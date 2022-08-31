Ashton Kutcher is "getting marathon ready" in a new partnership with Peloton.

The 44-year-old star - who founded anti-human trafficking Thorn back in 2012 with ex-wife Demi Moore - has teamed up with the health and fitness company to launch motivational series 'Our Future Selves' and could be seen in purple gym gear with a whit baseball hat as he chatted to trainer Becs Gentry in a bid to get ready to run a marathon for his charity.

He said: "Running this marathon is all about raising funds and awareness for my non-profit [organisation] Thorn. Protecting kids from sexual abuse is something I’ve been working on for a decade and much like a marathon, we will only reach our goal through dedication, endurance, and discipline. Having Peloton instructors get me marathon ready has been incredible and creating this series has been a blast. I’ve talked to brilliant actors, musicians, writers, athletes, and doctors about what keeps them going and their “why."

Each class features one of Peloton’s inspirational instructors coaching Ashton and a roster of special guests such as Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney, Chris Paul, and Kim Kardashian over the course of 16 episodes.

The 'What Happens in Vegas' actor can be heard in a trailer for the series explaining that he aims to "understand" what motivates others as he prepares to interview his fellow stars as part of the fitness series.

He said: "Ever heard the phrase 'It's a marathon, not a sprint?' Well, the team at my non-profit Thorn are running that marathon. With the help of some Peloton instructors, and some of our amazing friends we're gonna reach our goal and get a little bit closer to understanding why we do what we do. Welcome to 'Our Future Selves'. We got this."