'PUBG Mobile' is joining forces with 'Dragon Ball' in 2023.

The battle royal game and the Japanese manga franchise's upcoming collaboration looks set to centre around the 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a Dragon Ball' movie characters.

Further details are not known at this time.

The teaser follows the recent 'Fortnite' x 'Dragon Ball' crossover, which added four new characters and much more.

From August 16, Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma were made available as skins, while there was plenty more to choose from cosmetics-wise in the 'Power Unleashed' tab.

On August 19, the Dragon Ball Adventure Island opened, with players able to fight each other at the Tenkaichi Budokai arena.

The Shenron Glider was also made unlockable by winning all seven Dragon Balls by completing a series of quests.

What's more, Versus Boards were temporarily replaced Bounty Boards for the crossover.

Meanwhile, The Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival takes place until September 17 in Discover mode, giving players the chance to watch some episodes of the iconic Japanese anime series.