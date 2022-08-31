Stella McCartney thinks skincare is a "need."

The 50-year-old fashion designer - who is the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda - has created her own skincare range with luxury brand LVMH after being unable to find a product she "genuinely believed" in.

She said: "For me, skincare isn’t superficial, it’s a need. I couldn’t find what I genuinely believed to be the right products for my belief system that also had the quality, what I want to deliver on my skin, the experience and the sensuality - so I created it. I wanted to provide something that doesn’t exist."

The new range features a cleanser, a moisturiser, and a serum, and Stella - who initially launched a skincare line back in the early 2000s under the name of Stella CARE - admitted she always wanted to have another go at creating beauty products because she finds "caring for herself" at the age of 50 one of the "hardest" things to do.

She told ELLE UK: "I always wanted to do it again, I didn’t ever want to find myself in a situation where I had to come at something again; I wanted the original products to progress into what we see today, but it sadly didn’t for a multitude of reasons. What I did want to continue with the new products is the idea of caring for yourself. One of the hardest things I’m trying to do right now, at 50 years old, is to care for myself. "

