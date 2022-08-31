Young Brits feel misrepresented by the film industry.

A new survey conducted by M and M's has revealed that 43 per cent of young people in the UK cannot relate in any way to the characters they see on the big screen.

The research, which surveyed 2,000 Brits aged from 18 to 35, concluded that 57 per cent think stereotypes are offensive and are overused in films.

Oversexualised women is the stereotype young adults claim they see too much of in movies, followed by women being depicted as weak and sensitive and foreign characters' broken English being used for comedy effect.

Black and Latino people being portrayed as gang members and 'flamboyant' members of the LGBTQ+ community are also cited as outdated stereotypes.

The research was commissioned by the confectionary brand as part of its global 'FUNd' initiative that is designed to champion diversity and inclusion.

The survey comes ahead of the release of the 'Black Panther' sequel and 'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller stating that he will only play gay roles in his projects to combat the trend of non-gay or disabled actors playing such parts.

M and M's has partnered with London Film School and several comedians on Twitter to identify the #FilmsYouWantToSee.

Leah Dykes, Brand Director Bitesize, M and M's said: "We're delighted to be working with the London Film School, amongst others, on this important piece of work. As a treat synonymous with film culture, we feel we have a duty to do what we can to ensure the industry and beyond is inclusive and diverse, and celebrates talent from all walks of life.

"This work is one of the first steps in the UK, in our commitment to increase a sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world, by 2025 and sets out to understand thoughts and attitudes towards diversity and inclusion in Hollywood and western cinema, the issues around typecasting and old stereotypical tropes."

Top ten characters and attitudes young Brits would like to see:

1. Neurodivergent people living normal lives with normal jobs

2. Character roles with disabilities played by disabled people

3. Successful and strong disabled people

4. Positive portrayals of minorities

5. People with physical or mental disabilities in action roles

6. Black people in management positions

7. Stay at home dads

8. Disabled leads in romantic roles

9. Black people in period dramas

10. Neurodivergent detectives and/or crime busters