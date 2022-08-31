Jennifer Lopez is a "big fan" of sunglasses.

The 52-year-old pop star has accumulated "too many pairs" to count over the years but has launched a new line of "vintage" inspired sunglasses with fashion giant Dolce and Gabbana.

She said: "I'm a big fan of sunglasses. I've accumulated too many pairs to count over the years. This new Dolce and Gabbana eyewear collection features my favourite classic cat-eye and shield shapes that have vintage inspiration."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker - who tied the knot with Hollywood star Ben Affleck earlier this year after the pair rekindled their relationship back in 2021 - went on to explain that she "cannot live" without a pair of Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses as well as an "iconic" handbag that will go with every outfit.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I cannot live without a pair of black Dolce and Gabbana sunglasses, of course, a great pair of well-fitting jeans, a blazer or coat, an iconic bag that can go with every outfit, and a statement piece of jewellery."

J. Lo went on to explain that she has "always been" a fan of Dolce and Gabbana and that their collections are "full of personality."

She added: "I've always been a fan of Dolce and Gabbana's timeless elegance. The collections are full of personality."

The 'On the Floor' songstress previously admitted that sunglasses have always been an "important" part of her wardrobe because she is able to "change her mood" just by putting on a pair.

She said: "Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe. I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on a great pair of sunglasses is part of that."

