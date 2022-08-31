Jack Osbourne is convinced the US government, army and defence contract bosses are covering up their knowledge of UFO technology.

The reality TV regular, 36, said it was “ignorant” to dismiss unexplained sightings in the skies as a wacky interest in “aliens”, and believes segments of congress, as well as long-standing generals and CEOs of aerospace and defence corporations, know the full truth about what is behind them – which he suspects is also kept secret from presidents.

When asked during an interview on Wednesday (31.08.22) with TMZ for his thoughts on unexplained events in the heavens that seem to defy human technology, dad-of-four Jack said: “To scoff at that is incredibly ignorant – to be like, ‘It’s aliens, why do you care?’ No, this is important.”

Referring to findings from the first public congressional hearing into UFO sightings in the US in more than 50 years in May, Jack added: “I just think we’re in the middle of a staggered disclosure. The government knows exactly what this is and they’re just kind of putting it out in dribs and drabs and kind of giving us scraps from the table to not hit us with the hard news right away.

“I don’t think there’s people in congress going, ‘Ah, there’s 350 million idiots, we know it all and they don’t – although that probably does happen a lot, just on different subjects.

“I think they have a greater understanding of what we are encountering and I don’t think it’s all the same thing.”

The UFO congressional hearing ended with few answers about unexplained phenomenon in the skies, but leading military officials did admit they were aware of 11 "near-misses" with US aircraft from Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), as the US army terms UFOs.

Jack added about former US president Dwight D Eisenhower’s belief in alien lifeforms: “It’s funny, there has been funny little things – I think Eisenhower said he saw a UFO, and there have been other presidents who have made some comments.”

Talking about how he thinks presidents are generally kept in the dark about UFO activity, he went on: “But if you think about it, you’re only president for eight years if you’re lucky, so I don’t think they give them the full keys to the kingdom.

“In my mind, the people who are going to know this stuff are the generals or the CEOs of these contracting companies… like Raytheon (the aerospace and defence firm)… these people who are in these positions for 20 years, not a president who’s going to be gone in eight years, that’s the way I kind of see it.”

Jack was talking ahead of the release on Saturday of his upcoming TV special ‘Jack Osbourne’s Night Of Terror: UFOs’.

A trailer for the Discovery+ show reveals Jack claims he may have footage of a shape-shifting “skinwalker”.

Jack, son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, sets out to investigate UFO sightings with actors Jason Mewes and Jamie Kennedy at the so-called Skinwalker Ranch in Uinta Basin, Utah.

In the promotional clip, Jack gets excited when he spots a distant figure that seems to fade and vanish in ultra-grainy night vision footage, and says: “Dude, I think we saw a f****** skinwalker, bro.”