Emma Heming Willis: My grief for Bruce's diagnosis can be paralyzing

Published
2022/08/31 17:00 (BST)

Emma Heming Willis has admitted that grief over her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis is "paralysing" at times.

The 46-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday (31.08.22) to reflect on her summer as she copes with her husband's diagnosis with the condition – which affects language and speech – and his decision to step away from acting in March.

Emma captioned a video montage: "This was the summer of self discovery – finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active.

"My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too (sic)"

The model's montage was set to Aretha Franklin's song 'I Say A Little Prayer' and featured clips of her using a fitness mirror, gardening, playing tennis and doing some painting.

Emma finished her post with a shout out for National Grief Awareness Day, which takes place on 30 August every year.

The star previously explained how caring for Bruce had "taken a toll" on her mental health.

Emma, who has been married to the 'Die Hard' actor since 2009 and shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight, with him, said: "I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero. That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family.

"Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

© BANG Media International

emmahemingwillis brucewillis arethafranklin

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended