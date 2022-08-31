Eugenio Derbez is in need of “very complicated surgery” after suffering an accident.

The 60-year-old actor has been married to actress Alessandra Rosaldo, 50, since 2012 and has eight-year-old daughter Aitana with her and his wife took to social media to break the news to fans.

She wrote on Instagram: “To our family, friends, and media: Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident. He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.”

Without revealing the nature of the accident, Allesanda went on to explain that the recovery process for the ‘CODA’ star will be ‘long and difficult’ because he will need rest and rehabilitation as she urged her followers to send ‘good energy’ as she continues to fulfil work commitments.

She added: "The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.

“I have some work commitments to fulfil that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media.”