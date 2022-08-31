Kate Moss says that Johnny Depp once gifted her diamonds from "the crack of his a***.’"

The 48-year-old supermodel – who had a relationship with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny, 59, from 1994 until 1997 – sat down with Vogue to look back on her looks over the years and revealed that he had hid the necklace she was pictured wearing down his pants before presenting it to her.

She said: "And that diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his arse. We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look,’ and I was like, ‘what’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

Meanwhile, Kate – who has graced the cover of Vogue magazine a total of 43 times over the course of her career – explained that when she made her debut on the legendary magazine as a teenager back in 1993, she believed she had ‘"made it" as a model and still has the cover image framed at her home.

Speaking in a video posted to Vogue’s YouTube, she said: "When I had my first Vogue cover I thought, alright I’ve made it, that’s it, I don’t have to do it anymore. I think I was 19. It was really special, for me to be on Vogue it was like wow, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got it framed at home. It’s one of my favourite pictures I think."

