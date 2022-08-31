Jason Oppenheim is more "open" to the idea of being a husband than a father.

The 45-year-old reality star previously dated 'Selling Sunset' co-star Chrishell Stause but is now in a relationship with model Marie-Lou Nurk and explained that there is "no pressure" to have children just yet.

He said: "I'm more open to being a husband than I am a father right now. I like the idea that there's no pressure or a thought about having to have a child with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us."

Marie-Lou went on to add that when it comes to the idea of having children, she feels the same as Jason and does not plan on becoming a mother in the next decade.

In the joint interview, she told PEOPLE: "I think for the next ten years, I'm good. And that's a long time, so I'm not even thinking about it yet!"

Meanwhile, Jason explained that he and Chrishell - who has since struck up a relationship with musician G Flip back in May - are in a "really good place" and although she has met his new girlfriend, the pair are unlikely to hang out with his each other.

He added: "Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We're both in love and happy for each other. [Chrishell and Marie-Lou] are probably not going to hang out, but they're cool [with each other.]"

Jason - who split from Chrishell back in December 2021 after less than a year of dating - previously explained that he was the one who "let the relationship down" by not being quite there when it came to the idea of having a family.

He said: "I just think I let the relationship down. I knew what she wanted from the beginning, and she was very upfront and honest about what she was looking for. "It was such a mature and honest relationship, and I definitely leaned into the idea of having a family for the first time in my life really, like that seriously. But at the end of the day, I had to be honest with myself and I didn't feel like I was there."

