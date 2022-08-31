Teresa Giudice had sex 'twice a day' on her honeymoon

2022/08/31 23:00 (BST)

Teresa Giudice had sex "twice a day" on her honeymoon.

The 50-year-old reality star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas, 46,at the beginning of August and revealed that she "couldn't keep her hands" off her husband while on their post-nuptials vacation in Italy.

She said: "We're very sexual and I love it. I can't keep my hands off of him, he can't his hands off of me. I can't keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can't keep his tongue out of my mouth. And I'm gonna leave it at that. But definitely every day, twice a day. Every morning and at night, as well as sometimes during the days."

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star- who has daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Adriana, 13, with first husband Joe Giudice, and is now stepmother to Louie and ex-wife Marisa DiMartino's sons Louie Jr. and Nicholas - also went on to note that being "hot and steamy" with one another is the way to be in a loving relationship.

Speaking at a fan event at the Live! Casino and Hotel, she added: "We're very hot and steamy. and I think that's the way you have to be."

Teresa started dating Luis back in 2020 and wore a white mermaid gown with a silver tiara as she walked down the aisle to 'Ava Maria', while the groom donned a white jacket with black trousers and bow-tie during a ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey earlier this month.

At the time, a source said: "He had vows but spoke from his heart. She read her own vows."

