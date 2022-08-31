Dominic Monaghan was "heartbroken" for the first time when he split from Evangeline Lilly.

The 45-year-old actor had a relationship with his 'Lost 'co-star Evangeline, 43, from 2003 until 2007 and reflected on their split as the first - and only - time has been left feeling heartbroken.

He said: "I think I’ve only really got my heart broken once in my life. “I was dating an actress on 'Lost' called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own. And yeah, you know, I don’t really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was just kind of all in, you know. I had an extraordinary amount of growing to do in terms of handling my substances and handling my choices."

The 'Lord of the Rings' star - who appears to have been single since his split from Evangeline - went on to explain that he turned to alcohol following the split because he spent his youth in England and admitted he was "beyond devastated" to have heard the news that Evangeline was seeing someone else from a third party.

Speaking on the 'Unqualified' podcast, he told Anna Faris: "I mean, obviously, if you grow up in England, you’re usually drinking alcohol by the time you’re 15 or 16. And that’s not like a glass of wine or a pint of beer. That’s like getting absolutely w******* on a Friday and Saturday night and maybe a Sunday afternoon.

"I mean, to say I was devastated is an understatement, you know. I had to be told by a third party like, 'You do realize that she’s with this guy' when we were together. And I was like, 'Wait, what?' And this person was like, 'Yeah.'"