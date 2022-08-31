Kate Moss 'really liked' meeting Hugh Hefner

Published
2022/08/31 23:00 (BST)

Kate Moss "really liked" meeting Hugh Hefner.

The 48-year-old supermodel posed for the cover Playboy back in 2014 and insisted there was "nothing seedy" about the late magazine publisher, who lived at the infamous Playboy Mansion with a host of young women known as the "bunnies" until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

She said: "Well I met Hugh Hefner, I went to his house. I really liked him and he was there with his kids and a few of his bunnies and one of his bunnies took me around the house and gave me a tour and stuff. I met his secretary who’d been with him for like seventy years, they’re just like a lovely institution or something, family vibes. I don’t know, I really liked it, there was nothing like seedy or gross about it. It was kind of really playful.”

Meanwhile, Kate - who was famously snapped wearing a transparent dress back in 1993 - sat down with Vogue magazine to revisit the most iconic looks from her career and admitted that she initially had "no idea" that the "naked dress" was actually see-through until she saw the pictures in print.

Speaking in a video posted to Vogue’s YouTube, she said: "I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper. It was the flash that made it look naked cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But obviously, it was. I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it thirty years later…good dress good night!"

The September issue of British Vogue is available now.

Watch the full video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6N4QY6qhc3s.

© BANG Media International

katemoss hughhefner

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended