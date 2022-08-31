Kate Moss "really liked" meeting Hugh Hefner.

The 48-year-old supermodel posed for the cover Playboy back in 2014 and insisted there was "nothing seedy" about the late magazine publisher, who lived at the infamous Playboy Mansion with a host of young women known as the "bunnies" until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.

She said: "Well I met Hugh Hefner, I went to his house. I really liked him and he was there with his kids and a few of his bunnies and one of his bunnies took me around the house and gave me a tour and stuff. I met his secretary who’d been with him for like seventy years, they’re just like a lovely institution or something, family vibes. I don’t know, I really liked it, there was nothing like seedy or gross about it. It was kind of really playful.”

Meanwhile, Kate - who was famously snapped wearing a transparent dress back in 1993 - sat down with Vogue magazine to revisit the most iconic looks from her career and admitted that she initially had "no idea" that the "naked dress" was actually see-through until she saw the pictures in print.

Speaking in a video posted to Vogue’s YouTube, she said: "I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper. It was the flash that made it look naked cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn’t think it was that see-through. But obviously, it was. I mean, had I known I’d be talking about it thirty years later…good dress good night!"

The September issue of British Vogue is available now.

Watch the full video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6N4QY6qhc3s.